Tye Trujillo on OTTTO’s Sweaty Pool, Suicidal Tendencies, & His Father’s Legacy

Talking to Tye Trujillo is like talking to a younger Robert Trujillo, which makes sense, since they're related.,,,but I didn't have to tell you that.

Tye is making his own mark with his band OTTTO, and by also playing with Suicidal Tendencies.

OTTTO first...they have a new song out called Sweaty Pool featuring Nick Oliveri on vocals. "Yeah, it was just all came together, just kind of like we had this killer instrumental, which with this kind of weird slap bass line I came up with, and we just all put it together. And then we were just like, well, we got to figure out, like vocally, like we want to make some sort of guest on this because it just is such a kind of a trippy song." That's where Nick came in.

The 4-song EP drops on November 28th on vinyl and digitally on December 5th. I asked him why only four songs? "I think, to just get the momentum started, keep the fans a little engaged by like just kind of a quick batch of songs rather than a full record. I think if we did a full record, I think it would take a little longer. So I just wanted to just put stuff out there and just get some stuff out there quickly."

You can see the video for that song below.

Tye is also playing with Suicidal Tendencies, a band his father played with years ago. How crazy is that?

Does he listen to his famous father, or is he like the rest of us who didn't? "Yeah, I mean, I do. And I listen to him because, you know, he's been in, you know, he's been on the world longer than me. And I really think listening to people who are experienced in what you do is really like, might as well, might as well do it, and, you know, and see what they have to say."

Tye On Ozzy

Tye knew Ozzy as well, as his dad played for him over the years. He was shocked, like the rest of us, upon hearing of his passing. "Yeah, that was, you know, shocking. Yeah, one of those kinds of legends that will live forever, no matter what."

And, yes, he was at the Back To The Beginning show in England. "I couldn't keep my eyes off the stage. It was like, wow!

Just the whole day, it was just, like, incredible."

The Amazing Life Of Tye

To say Tye lives an unreal life would be an understatement. "Yeah, I'm grateful for it, you know, and I always keep pushing myself to keep working on it and keep it going because I think just, you know, I feel like I'm meant to be on that stage."

Just as fast as our interview started, it ended as Tye had to jet off to Australia for shows opening for Metallica and hanging out at the beach... what a life!