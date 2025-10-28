Bad Omens: Win With The Riff

Bad Omens, along Beartooth and PRESIDENT, are bringing their “Do You Feel The Love Tour” to The Motor City for a show at LCA on February 28. Tickets go on sale on October 31 , and we have your shot to win your way in with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:15pm, October 28 and 11:59pm, November 23 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 24, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Bad Omens on February 28. A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.