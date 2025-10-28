Bad Omens Announce 2026 North American Tour Dates

Bad Omens are back with a massive round of spring 2026 tour dates of North America. The band's blockbuster run will begin Feb. 22 in Salt Lake City, UT, and continue through a March 27 date in Oakland, CA. Beartooth and PRESIDENT will provide support for the tour. The band's trek includes stops in Detroit on Feb. 28, Newark on March 10, Boston on March 11 and beyond.

Bad Omens are known for their cinematic, high-energy life shows, and a press release promises that this trek will be no different. "Their shows are a full-scale experience, blending cinematic visuals, immersive lighting, and precise musicianship," the release states. "From haunting, atmospheric passages to explosive, arena-shaking moments, frontman Noah Sebastian commands the stage with magnetic presence and passionate vocals, guiding fans through a performance that feels both intimate and monumental."

Bad Omens Ruling the Charts

Bad Omens are really ruling the charts. The band's latest singles are all holding strong, with “Specter” snagging the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and No. 15 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. The band also recently released the singles “Impose” and “Dying to Love,” which made their live debut at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. This tour is huge, with the band going from playing theaters just a few years ago to arenas today.

Bad Omens' tour is coming at a time that's hot for modern rock. According to Live Nation, heavy rock is becoming more and more popular in live music, boasting a 14% rise and making up 13% of arena and stadium shows.

"Bad Omens have earned a reputation as one of the most compelling live acts in modern rock," a press release boasts of Bad Omens. "With this tour, fans will experience the full force of their anthemic new singles and the electrifying spectacle that has propelled them to the top of the genre."