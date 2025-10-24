Meltdown – Highlights from 30 Years at WRIF – The Sin City Takeover and Bumping Into Vinnie Paul

This week marks 6 years since our last Sin City Takeover. I think we did that promotion for 7 or 8 years. For those that don't know, we'd take listeners and their guests to Vegas for a few days, give them concert tickets to a show, and let them free.

It was so much fun! I met some great people with whom I'm still in contact through social media.

The first year was crazy! Each listener and guest got to meet every member of Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Drowning Pool, and Buckcherry. Plus, they got to meet Nickelback and watch an unplugged set from those dudes in the pool area of Mandalay Bay. I got to introduce the Bella twins, who then brought on the band. Lots of fun!

Over the years, listeners would get to see many concerts, hang out with the entire staff, and just let loose in Sin City.

One of my favorite memories was meeting Criss Angel with my friend Blas Elias from Salughter/RATT/TSO. I told Criss I was going to put him on my celebrity Christmas card, but I couldn't think of anything clever for it to say. He looked at me and said, "How about Merry CRISSmas?" What an idiot! Of course! Why didn't I think of that?!

Believe it or not, I ran into Vinnie Paul, the legendary Pantera drummer, three separate times in three different locations while in Vegas. One time, I fist bumped him while he was in a private cabana-type VIP area upstairs at The Joint. I walked by and yelled, "Hey, V.P.!" He responded, "Meltdown!" and fist bumped me.

The last time I ever saw him in person was in November of 2017. I went to the House of Blues to watch Steel Panther. The show started late, around midnight. Before the doors opened, I saw Vinnie walk in with about four of his friends. When the public was finally let in, I found him at the bar, a tad bit over-served. He stood at the bar with his elbows propping him up. I stood at the corner of the bar and said, "V.P., it's Meltdown." He popped his head up, immediately looked forward, and said, "From Detroit?" It was on! He got me a drink and hung out for about 15 minutes. You can see the video on my X page, as it's pinned at the top.

Unfortunately, he didn't make it until the band came on. LOL

Those trips were so much fun. Who knows, maybe we'll bring them back one day!