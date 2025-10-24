Bad Omens Release Epic New Song, ‘Dying to Love’

Metalcore favorites Bad Omens are back with their latest single, “Dying to Love,” an epic, anthemic track that brings together the heaviest sounds of Bad Omens with more melodic musings. The song, out on Sumerian Records, highlights vocalist Noah Sebastian's yearning, powerful vocals, which soar over heavy guitar breakdowns and pounding rhythms. The juxtaposition of Sebastian's sweet falsetto topping Bad Omens' brutally heaving instrumentals makes for the perfect metalcore moment.

Bad Omens, 'Dying to Love'

Along with the single comes a dark, haunting video, directed by Noah Sebastian and drummer Nico Poalillo. The video marks the third collaboration between these two and offers a cinematic, story-driven visual, which has become a trademark of the band's music videos. As a press release describes, the video "places the band performing deep within the pit of a condemned brutalist structure, surrounded by ominous spectators, while a parallel narrative follows a man wandering through an endless labyrinth of darkness." The lyrics of the song "dive into obsession and longing, but in a way that feels honest and raw instead of cliché."

"Dying to Love" follows the band's latest single, “Specter,” which marked Bad Omens' quickest climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase Active Rock charts. It also hit No. 15 on alternative radio. "With over 47 million global streams, the track continues to make waves with its anthemic hooks and cinematic intensity," a press release states. Following "Specter," Bad Omens released "Impose," so there's been a handful of new music from the band this year. Bad Omens are also coming off a hugely powerful three years with the major success of their breakthrough, third studio album, 2022's The Death of Peace of Mind.