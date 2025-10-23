Iron Maiden Announce 50th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

Metal pioneers Iron Maiden have announced a slew of North American tour dates for 2026, and they'll be playing some of the biggest North American shows of their careers. The tour is in honor of their 50th anniversary and will take the band through stadiums and major amphitheaters across the United States and Canada. On top of the headlining shows, Iron Maiden will also headline Louder Than Life at the Highland Festival Grounds in Kentucky on Sept. 17, 2026.

According to a press release, the tour, dubbed the Run for Your Lives Tour, will allow "fans the chance to witness the brand new, state-of-the-art production, on the scale it is intended for – huge stages in outdoor venues, to accompany the once-in-a-lifetime setlist of songs from the band’s groundbreaking first nine albums."

Iron Maiden Can't Wait to Hit North America

Of the trek, Iron Maiden bass player Steve Harris says, “We are greatly looking forward to bringing this Run for Your Lives Tour to North America and hope the fans enjoy seeing the show and hearing the set list as much as we do playing it. It’s an added bonus to have a few of our good friends on the tour with us."

Harris also commented on legendary metal band Megadeth playing all of the shows, saying that it's an honor to "have them join us on their last ever tour."

"We also have Anthrax with us on the bigger shows, we had a great time with them when they came out with us on Ed Force One around the world in 2016," Harris continued. "We’re delighted to have both bands with us for this tour and know our fans will enjoy seeing them.”

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson adds, “This whole tour has been such great fun. I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them, too." He added that the band will be playing songs from their "early period," as well as some songs the band hasn't played in more than 20 years.

The upcoming tour dates will mark 45 years since Iron Maiden first visited Canada and the USA on the 1981 Killer World Tour, according to a statement from the band, and "feature some of the biggest shows the band has ever played there."

“For a tour celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Iron Maiden,” manager Rod Smallwood says, “the scale and incredible visual aspects of this tour deserve larger venues than the arenas we have generally played in the past. We particularly chose this time of year to go bigger outdoors but to give us darkness when we go on stage so you will see the best of the production."

For all the shows, the band is asking that fans keep their phones in their pockets, with the band saying they should "enjoy the show ‘in the moment’ rather than raise their phone in the air trying to film sections and thus inconveniencing those around them and annoying the band."