Foo Fighters: Win Tickets Here!!

FOO FIGHTERSAugust 6 | Ford FieldClick here for ticket information The Foo Fighters are returning to Detroit next year!  They will be at Ford Field, with Queens Of The Stone…

The Foo Fighters are returning to Detroit next year!  They will be at Ford Field, with Queens Of The Stone Age, for a show on August 6.  Tickets go on sale on October 31, and as always, The Riff is hooking you up! 

Be listening for the chance to win your tickets and below is a bonus shot to rock Ford Field with the Foo Fighters in August!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am, October 23 and 11:59pm, November 16 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 17, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Foo Fighters on August 6.  A maximum of Eleven (11) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Foo Fighters
