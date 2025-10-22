Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Wants to Join Final Tour After 4-Year Split

David Ellefson, who played bass for Megadeth, wants to mend fences with Dave Mustaine before the band's last tour. After four years apart, he's ready to talk. "Look, I would take his call. For sure, it would be nice if things between me and Dave and me and Megadeth, as just an entity, didn't end on a sour note. I think that's what [Megadeth's] farewell statement has [done], sort of raised all those questions," Ellefson said, according to Guitar.com.

Ellefson added that his ties to Dave and the band shouldn't end in a bad way. He said that he would play with the group again if asked. His words hint at hope for peace between old friends. Recent deaths in rock music made him think hard. Ozzy Osbourne and Ace Frehley passed away recently.

Ellefson has left Megadeth twice. His first run lasted from 1983 to 2002. He came back in 2010, but bad press forced him out in 2021. He thinks that the split wasn't their fault, and things from outside made them grow apart. His words show that his bond with Megadeth still matters.