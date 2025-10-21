Puscifer: Win Your Tickets Here

Puscifer will return to Detroit for a show at The Fox Theater on April 18. Tickets go on sale on October 24 , and this is your shot to win with The Riff! Be listening to win tickets instantly, and below is your bonus shot to see Puscifer at The Fox in April for free with The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am, October 21 and 11:59pm, November 9 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 10, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Puscifer on April 18. A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.