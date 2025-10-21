Meltdown: Highlights Of 30 Years At WRIF – Kid Rock

When I first took the airwaves on WRIF on November 1st of 1995, only people in Detroit knew about Kid Rock. Now he's a Worldwide celebrity with millions of records sold and downloads, a Nashville bar and steakhouse, and more under his belt.

This was the first time I interviewed Kid Rock. His sold out show at the Palace of Auburn Hills in October of 1999.

I met him for the first time when he used our studio to go live with Bob Coburn on the national radio show Rock Line. The show started at 11:30 our time, so it was late when he came by. Many artists would swing by the station to do that show if they couldn't be live in L.A.. I believe this was in January of 1999. Devil Without A Cause had been out for several months, and we were playing the song Bullgod. I'll never forget what he said to me. He told me to give the record a listen, "You might like it". He wasn't cocky in his approach, just humble.

Well, I did listen to it. And I listened to it again and again and again. I loved it! The next time I saw him was when he sold out the Palace of Auburn Hills 10 months later, in October 1999. Shortly after, the Millennium show would be announced with him, Metallica, Ted Nugent, and Sevendust on NYE 1999/2000. It was on....he'd go on to sell out every venue he played in and around the Detroit area until this day.

Meltdown Kid Rock on stage with T.G. Sheppard. A really cool moment for him and me.

I've made several trips down to see and hang with him in Nashville, starting in the fall of 2020. The people I've met through him are truly mind-blowing. I've partied with country stars, golf legends, comedians, wrestlers, rockers, and everyone in between at his compound outside of Nashville. Truly amazing memories.



Both of my kids have felt his generosity when they celebrated their 21st birthdays with him in Tennessee. He showed both of them a time they'll never forget. We've had cocktails, talked work, family, Detroit, and more for hours at a time. Don't even get me started about the night - that turned into the morning - after his second show at Comerica Park with Dave Coulier, him, and me. That might have to wait for the book.

Jason Anthony

Whatever you think of him, I can just say that he's been a solid friend to me for over 25 years. He's a loyal dude who cares about people and backs it up with many actions people do not see.

Cheers to you, Rock!