Badflower: 101 WRIF Anniversary Show

Badflower will be at St. Andrew's Hall on February 17 for The Riff’s Anniversary Show. Tickets go on sale on October 24, and we are getting some of you in for free. Be listening to score tickets to the show instantly on the air, and below is your bonus chance to join us at Saint Andrews to rock with Badflower as we celebrate The Riff’s Birthday!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 1:00pm, October 21 and 11:59pm, November 9 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 17, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Badflower on February 17. A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.