Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Thrice: Win Tickets Here

THRICENovember 8 | The Majestic Theatre Click here for tickets Thrice will be at The Majestic Theatre for a show on November 8.  Tickets are still available for this show,…

Doug Warner

THRICE
November 8 | The Majestic Theatre
Click here for tickets

Thrice will be at The Majestic Theatre for a show on November 8.  Tickets are still available for this show, and we have your chance to win your way in for free.

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Thrice when they hit the stage at The Majestic on November 8!

ENTER BELOW

Trouble viewing the form? Please refresh your page

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00pm, October 20 and 11:59pm, November 2 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 3 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Thrice at The Majestic Theatre on November 8.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Thrice
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
HighlySuspect
ContestsHighly Suspect: Win With The RiffDoug Warner
Sonic Temple
ContestsSonic Temple: Be A V.I.P.Doug Warner
The Fall Flavor Feast
ContestsThe Fall Flavor FeastElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect