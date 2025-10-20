System Of A Down to Headline ‘Sick New World’ Festival Return on April 2026

System Of A Down will storm the Las Vegas Festival Grounds next spring as the main act for Sick New World's comeback.

After skipping 2025, the fest makes its return on April 25, 2026. The previous year's edition was cancelled when ticket sales couldn't match the massive artist fees. Both Metallica and Linkin Park had asked for $5 million each to perform. Before its pause, the event had successful editions in 2023 and 2024.

The band plans to tour Europe before landing in Vegas. Starting at Stockholm's Strawberry Arena on June 29, 2026, they'll perform in multiple nights in major cities. Paris, London, and Warsaw will each get double shows.

Queens of the Stone Age and Acid Bath will join them on their European tour. Most shows are already sold out, with only Warsaw's final night on July 19, 2026, still having available seats.

The complete tour schedule includes:

June 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Strawberry Arena

July 2-4 - Paris, France - Stade De France

July 6 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

July 8 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

July 10 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Open Air Park Düsseldorf

July 13-15 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 18-19 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy