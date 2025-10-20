Rush: Win With The Riff

Contests
RUSHAugust 26 | Little Caesars Arena Click here for tickets Rush will be coming back to The Motor City when they bring their “Fifty Something” Tour to Little Caesars Arena…

Rush will be coming back to The Motor City when they bring their “Fifty Something” Tour to Little Caesars Arena on August 26.  Tickets will go on sale on October 31.  Want to go for FREE?  The Riff has you covered!!

Below you can enter to win tickets to see Rush when they return to the lighted stage in Detroit on August 26.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am, October 20 and 11:59pm, November 2 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 3 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Rush at Little Caesars Arena on August 26, 2026.  A maximum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

