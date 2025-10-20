Contests
Rockers Pay Tribute to Late Limp Bizkit Bassist Sam Rivers

Anne Erickson
On Saturday, October 18, Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit shared the news that the band's co-founding bass player Sam Rivers had died at the age of 48.
On Saturday, October 18, Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit shared the news that the band's co-founding bass player Sam Rivers had died at the age of 48. Limp Bizkit posted the news on social media on Saturday evening.

“In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers,” the band said. “Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.” The statement added, “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat.”

Now, those in the music world are sharing their condolences and memories of Rivers.

Former Megadeth and current Kings of Thrash bass player David Ellefson shared a long tribute on Instagram, stating, "Unreal news about Sam Rivers’ passing. I just saw him in Frankfurt this past March."

Ellefson continued, noting, "We (Megadeth) did Ozzfest ‘98 with Limp Bizkit, and you could feel the tides shifting with their music and the rise of that hip-hop-infused Nu-Metal culture. Sam was an integral part of their sound—an inventive, groove-driven bassist who brought a unique pulse to the band. Condolences to his bandmates, family, friends, and fans everywhere. You will be missed by us all."

Rockers Tantric took to social media to send their condolences, stating, “We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of Sam Rivers from Limp Bizkit. Sam was more than just a musical icon; he was a friend and a kindred spirit in the rock community. His legacy will never be forgotten, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sam. You’ll always hold a special place in our hearts."

Matt Pinfield stated, "Lost a dear old friend today.. we will miss you Sam. Thank you for always bringing the groove and the bottom end. My thoughts and prayers for all his friends and family and the band.."

Our hearts and prayers go out to Rivers and his family during this difficult time.

Limp Bizkit
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
