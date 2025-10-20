Meltdown: Highlights Of My 30 Years At WRIF – Metallica

James Hetfield of Metallica pumps a fist in the air during a performance at Ford Field in Detroit on November 10, 2023.

Since I arrived in Detroit in the fall of 1995, Metallica has played here numourous times. From the old State Theater doing cover songs from the Garage Days era, to the Silverdome for the Summer Sanitarium tour, and on and on.

I've head the privilege to interview every member of the band at different times. All of them have been solid conversations.

Erik Aratari Kirk and James on stage July 12th, 2017. Kirk with his famed monster guitar.

Metallica always seems to make Detroit a destination for cool shows. They did their Orion Fest here on Belle Isle in 2013. That was a fun weekend.

Who could forget their show at the Sliverdome as 1999 turned to 2000? Yes, the Millienuim show. With Ted Nugent, a very young Kid Rock, and a new band called Sevendust. What a night!

I have vivid memories of seeing them at the Palace of Auburn Hills a few times. Back in 1997, before the internet ruined surprises, they did their set in the round, with the stage collapsing near the end during "One" in scripted choas. In the end, they played Garage Days songs at the one side of the arena. That was an amazing show. Come to think of it, that was the first time I'd see them in Detroit.

I even took winners back to interview Lars before thier show at The Joe in 2009.

Of course, you can't forget the shows at Comerica Park or Ford Field. Great nights for sure. Below are interviews I did with Robert and James before those shows.

Metallica has been a huge part of my tenure at RIFF, and that's ok with me!