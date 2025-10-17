Sonic Temple: Be A V.I.P.
Sonic Temple Art & Music FestivalMay 14-17 | Columbus, OHClick here for tickets Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will be happening next year in Columbus from May 14-17. Bands…
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
May 14-17 | Columbus, OH
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will be happening next year in Columbus from May 14-17. Bands currently announced for the festival include My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, Black Label Society, Coheed and Cambria, STP, and more. And the FULL LINE UP will be announced soon! General Admission Tickets and VIP Packages are on sale now, plus this is your shot to win with The Riff.
Below you can enter to win a pair of Four Day General Admission Tickets. If you win, you’ll also qualify for the grand prize…one winner will upgrade their tickets to Four Day V.I.P. Passes for Sonic Temple!
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00pm, October 17 and 11:59pm, November 9 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 10 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Four Day Passes to Sonic Temple from May 14 to 17, 2026. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Four Day V.I.P. Passes to Sonic Temple. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.