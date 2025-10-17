Sonic Temple: Be A V.I.P.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 14-17 | Columbus, OH

Click here for tickets

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will be happening next year in Columbus from May 14-17. Bands currently announced for the festival include My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, Black Label Society, Coheed and Cambria, STP, and more. And the FULL LINE UP will be announced soon! General Admission Tickets and VIP Packages are on sale now, plus this is your shot to win with The Riff.

Below you can enter to win a pair of Four Day General Admission Tickets. If you win, you’ll also qualify for the grand prize…one winner will upgrade their tickets to Four Day V.I.P. Passes for Sonic Temple!

ENTER BELOW

Trouble viewing the form? Please refresh your page