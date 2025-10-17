David Ellefson Remembers Ace Frehley

Contests
David Ellefson and his Kings of Thrash are making three stops in Michigan. October 23rd at the Venue Events Center in Cadillac, MI., followed by a stop at The Machine…

David Ellefson and his Kings of Thrash are making three stops in Michigan. October 23rd at the Venue Events Center in Cadillac, MI., followed by a stop at The Machine Shop in Flint the next day, then The Token Lounge on the 25th.

Remembering Ace Frehley

We obviously had to discuss the passing of Ace Frehley. As many know, David is a huge KISS fan. He spoke about some memories he had with the Spaceman over the years. Ironically enough, he has never been to Cadillac, which just celebrated the 50th anniversary of the visit from KISS in 1975.

"Ace Frehley's passing was on the level of Eddie Van Halen's passing. I mean, different players, but they made us want to be musicians." David said. "Not only musicians, but rockstars!" Isn't that the truth?

He said he didn't know Ace that well, but well enough. "You know, so Ace and I became friends, not close friends. I mean, we have each other's cell phone. I'd usually text him every year for his birthday. And me and Frank Bello would text him because he played a solo on our Altitudes and Attitude record."

We also talked about the reunion tour. He saw the show in Phoenix with then Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman.

Everyone has a KISS story. They truly did influence a generation of bands.

David's Other Projects

David speaks to the tour, the numerous gigs he has coming up, including the Monsters of Rock Cruise, where he'll play with Jeff Scott Soto, and tons more! He's got so many things going on, I'm not sure how he keeps everything straight!

