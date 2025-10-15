Limp Bizkit Adds Two New Songs to ‘Battlefield 6’ Soundtrack

Contests
Laura Adkins
Wes Borland and Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit perform at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2022 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Two fresh tracks from Limp Bizkit now blast through Battlefield 6, which hit stores on October 10. The game includes a total of 25 songs. Limp Bizkit provided a new instrumental, "Battlefield: The After-party." They also performed a wild track, "Making Love to Morgan Wallen." On Instagram, the band wrote, "Still Limp Bizkit — still rollin'."

"Battlefield: The After-party" broke new ground for the band. Fred Durst stepped back, letting the instruments take center stage. Raw metal riffs twisted through the game's signature sound, creating a track that was different from their usual style.

At the helm of most tracks sits Henry Jackman, the mind behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier and X-Men: First Class scores. His work fills the game with everything from thundering battle anthems to soft background music that shifts with each scene. Players can switch on the in-game radio to catch hard-hitting metal classics like Godsmack's "Awake" and Drowning Pool's "Bodies" as well.

Each piece sets its own mood. Some tracks, like "Halo Jump" and "Brooklyn Assault," pump you up for battle. Others, like "A Changed World," slow things down when guns stop firing. "Strike from the Shadows" sneaks in with stealth mission vibes, and "The Dust Settles" brings peace after chaos. Many songs reflect the game's military theme. Titles include "Storming the Beach," "Gibraltar Offensive," and "Taking Sectors."

Jackman crafted many original pieces, and Limp Bizkit's two tracks round out the mix. The main theme starts the show, and the band's songs bring it home with a bang. Since the game's release, players have jumped into the action across all major gaming systems. You can stream the full soundtrack with or without Battlefield 6 running.

Fred DurstLimp Bizkit
Laura AdkinsWriter
