Sevendust: Last Call To Win With The Riff

Sevendust will be at The Masonic Jack White Theatre for a stop on their “Southside Double Wide” Tour on November 19. This will be an evening with Sevendust as they perform acoustic for the show! Tickets for the show are still available , and we are putting out the Last Call to win your way in!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,October 13 and 11:59pm, November 9, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on November 10, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Sevendust on November 19. A maximum of Ten (10) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.