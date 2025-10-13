The Ozzy Pumpkin Mural: Visited by the Obsournes

Members of the Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack, and Kelly recently visited Sunnyfields Farm to see the Ozzy pumpkin mural for themselves.

Last week, an epic tribute to Ozzy Osbourne arrived at Sunnyfields Farm, where more than 10,000 pumpkins and squashes were arranged into a giant mural of the “Prince of Darkness.” The farm does an amazing pumpkin mosaic every Fall. Each Year, Sunnyfields Farms holds a vote as to what the subject should be. This year the Ozzy pumpkin mural suggestion won with an overwhelming 70% of the vote!

How The Ozzy Pumpkin Mural Was Made

Once the plan was mapped, it took 16 people (and a forklift) 4 and a half hour to create this Prince of Darkness masterpiece. Using pumpkins, gourds, and squashes. The Ozzy pumpkin mural took roughly 10,000 pieces to create.

For Sunnyfields Farm, the project was more than a clever seasonal draw. It was also a labor of love. The growers and volunteers have said they wanted to honor Ozzy’s legacy through something uniquely visual and communal. The mural joins a growing tradition of rock-themed pumpkin artworks, while standing out for both its size and community feels.

This year, the forklift held some VIPs... members of the Osbourne family!

Sunny Field Farms The Osbournes recently took in the giant Ozzy pumpkin mural, made from 10,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squashes. A forklift ride gave the family a bird's eye view of the masterpiece. (photo courtesy of Sunnyfields Farm

The Osbournes Stop-In

In photos shared by BBC and Sunny Field Farms, Ozzy’s children and grandchildren were seen walking through the patch, pointing out features, posing near the mural, and clearly moved by the scale and passion behind it. The BBC Facebook shows a great pic of the family standing before the Ozzy pumpkin mosaic with smiles. The Osbourne crew reportedly took their time, photographing details and soaking in the creativity and affection poured into the massive display.