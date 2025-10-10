Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Green Day Rocks Explosive, Career-Spanning Set at U.S. Festival

The sound of punk rock thundered across Dana Point’s coastline on Oct. 6. Green Day’s performance at Doheny State Beach shook windows. At center stage, Billie Joe Armstrong led his…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day attend as 7-Eleven, Inc. and Green Day launch a new Slurpee® drink on May 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Joe Scarnici / Stringer via Getty Images

The sound of punk rock thundered across Dana Point's coastline on Oct. 6. Green Day's performance at Doheny State Beach shook windows. At center stage, Billie Joe Armstrong led his bandmates through their biggest songs. Fans went wild for "American Idiot," jumped to "Basket Case," swayed to "Wake Me Up When September Ends," and sang every word of "When I Come Around." This marked year nine for the Ohana Festival.

The band mixed their classic tracks with fresh material. Their performance combined nostalgia, rebellion, and mastery, creating an energizing atmosphere. The crowd sang in a massive chorus with their voices carrying across the sand.

The day started with fierce sets from Skating Polly and Lambrini Girls. British rockers James took the stage as the sun climbed high. Tim Booth, the lead singer, dove into the mass of fans below. "We just kinda come up here and improvise. We don't know what ... we're doing," he said to the crowd, according to We Write About Music. Before the main act, Matt Shultz with Cage the Elephant got the crowd moving. 

A surprise came when Eddie Vedder stepped on stage as Amanda Reckonwith. His set mixed other artists' songs with his own work, and his performance had an intimate, funny, and campy vibe. Glen Hansard joined in for several numbers. Wet Leg brought their quirky sound to the beach, playing old and new songs. High Vis blasted through a raw punk set that spoke to current world problems.

Waves crashed behind three stages at Doheny State Beach all weekend. Stars and newcomers alike found their groove against the ocean backdrop, as salt air mixed with sound.

Billie Joe ArmstrongGreen Day
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
David Lee Roth performs at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
MusicThis Day in Rock History: October 10Dan Teodorescu
Singer Dave Grohl (L) of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Wiltern Theatre on October 22, 2002 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicFoo Fighters Put Out Remastered U.S. Version of ‘Times Like These’ Music VideoDan Teodorescu
Tom Morello attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicTom Morello Announces First Solo Rock Album With 13-Year-Old Son Coming in 2026Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect