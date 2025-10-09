Contests
Detroit Bands Release Cover of Alice Cooper Classic

Anne Erickson
Two Detroit bands have released a special, reimagined cover of Alice Cooper's classic "Welcome to My Nightmare."
The Halloween season is officially here, and the Detroit music scene is ready. Motor City rock band Artificial Agent, which features Derek Jendza, Karl Crafton, Mike Elgert and Brad Jendza, has joined forces with Motor City Horns to release a reimagined cover of Alice Cooper's classic "Welcome to My Nightmare." This is seriously perfect for Halloween.

The cover song is truly special and mixes heavy riffs, theatrical vocals and catchy hooks. Motor City Horns, by the way, features John Rutherford on trombone, Keith Kaminski on saxophone and Walter White on trumpet. They add a brassy, unique edge that truly makes this Detroit cover something very different.

What's extra cool, and sweet, is that the single also features guest vocals from Brad Jendza's two daughters.

Inside the Alice Cooper Cover

"This song is part of Detroit's DNA," Derek Jendza said in a statement. "Alice Cooper gave the world an anthem for nightmares, and we wanted to pay tribute in a way that felt both bigger and closer to home. With the Motor City Horns — and Brad's girls singing — it became the perfect track to celebrate October, Halloween, and Detroit itself."

A release describes the track as something that isn't just a cover. "It's a celebration of Detroit rock 'n' roll, family, and the spooky spirit of Halloween."

As for the original "Welcome to My Nightmare," the track "invites listeners into a surreal and darkly whimsical world, exploring themes of fear, acceptance, and the absurdity of life, while blending horror and humor in a theatrical manner," according to Songtell. " This track showcases a unique blend of disco, jazz, and hard rock, reflecting Cooper's innovative approach to music."

Artificial Agent describe themselves as a band that "channels the spirit of rock giants like KISS, Queen, and Mötley Crüe, blending infectious hooks with heavy riffs and over-the-top showmanship." They've opened for the likes of Alice Cooper, Ace Frehley, Poison, Eagles of Death Metal, Ratt, Sebastian Bach, among other.

Anne EricksonWriter
