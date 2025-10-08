Watch Autumn Kings’ Unplugged Set At RIFF Fest
It was great to have local guys, Autumn Kings, a big part of RIFF Fest this year. Not only did they kick off the second stage at 1:30 - and kill it! - they also did a special unplugged set for WRIF VIP winners.
Check it out below as Jake Diab and Joseph Coccimiglio played "Sleep When I'm Dead", "Lonely Day" - from System Of A Down, the first time they ever played acoustic "Snake Charmer", "Go For Gold", and "Hellbound"
A huge Thank You to Autumn Kings for being a part of the 2025 RIFF Fest. Wishing big things for the boys!
Watch the entire performance below...
Jake and Joe from Autumn Kings
