Nikki Sixx struck back at swirling rumors on October 4. The Mötley Crüe bassist fired off a quick response when fans started guessing that their Vegas stint might be the final bow.

After a fan wrote that he thought these would be Mötley Crüe's final shows, Sixx replied on X. He wrote, "Whoa, slow down. We never said that."

In 2015, the group signed a Cessation of Touring agreement and said that they were done playing city after city. However, seven years later, they co-headlined The Stadium Tour and The World Tour with Def Leppard. They also performed at several music festivals, where the GRAMMY nominees played for tens of thousands of fans nightly. Sixx said, "We were wrong in retiring, obviously," according to People.

The band just wrapped up their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Starting on September 12, they rocked the house for three wild weeks, concluding on October 3. Each night brought fresh energy to the stage.

John 5 now plays the guitar, stepping in after Mick Mars quit touring. The new mix hasn't slowed them down. They keep packing venues worldwide with no signs of stopping.

Night after night in Las Vegas, crowds packed in at 7:00 p.m. By 8:00 p.m., the walls shook with Mötley Crüe's signature sound. The fixed location let them craft a massive show that hit harder than their usual touring setup.