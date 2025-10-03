Adam Sandler: Last Call To Win!

Adam Sandler brings his “You’re My Best Friend” Tour to Little Caesars Arena on October 14. Tickets for the show are still available, and this is your LAST CALL to win with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00pm, October 3 and 11:59pm, October 12, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on October 13, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Adam Sandler on October 14. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.