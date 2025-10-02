Guitarist Joel Hoekstra Talks Trans Siberian Orchestra

Joel Hoekstra and the East Coast version of the Trans Siberian Orchestra are coming through Detroit on December 27th for two shows at Little Caesars Arena.

The Unusual Rehearsal Tradition For TSO

I've heard this before, but I wanted Joel to explain how TSO rehearses for each season of shows. "We've got two arena setups facing each other. And so the bands alternate. If you're working on the music end of things, you're essentially in the locker room area. We're in there working on the music while one band is on the stage." HE explained how when one of the bands is on one of the stages, the production is on the other stage. They can see what it looks like from the audience's perspective. "We can see the light and the pyro on the one across the way. I'm going to say it's probably a setup unlike anything else, man."

He said it's always great that each band gets a chance to interact with the other. He also talked about a backup band they have in case of injury or illness. "There's a lot of musical talent in the arena during that two-week period."

TSO Is All Live

No, there are no backing tracks used in a TSO show. Joel explained that they have nine singers; there's no need for tracks! "It's so annoying when I hear that people think we do that," he said about using tracks. He called it offensive because of all the work they put into the music and the shows.

Founding member Paul O'Niell told me years ago that there's no fakery on stage. He prided himself on being all live. "Obviously, Paul was the guy to hire me, and that was all part of the opening 'I'm hiring you' rap, one of the things he hung his hat on. And there was a lot of those things that Paul had. Some of 'em were quirky and some of 'em made a lot of sense, and that one makes a lot of sense to me, 'cause you don't want somebody to question the integrity of what it is you're doing. But I guess it's such the norm these days that most bands have tracks going, that people just assume. No, we actually don't. And there's no way, if Paul were alive right now, that he'd let us. It would just never happen."

"THE GHOSTS OF EVE - THE BEST OF TSO AND MORE"

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2025

DETROIT, MI

LITTLE CAESARS ARENA