Citizen Zero Reunites: Talking New Music, Old Bonds, and Big Plans — Interview

On a new episode of Talkin’ Rock with Meltdown on 101 WRIF, Detroit rockers Sammy Boller and Josh LeMay of Citizen Zero stopped by the studio to talk about reuniting the band, hitting the studio, and what fans can expect at their highly anticipated reunion show.

After several years apart, a chance run-in at PJ’s Lager House reignited the spark between Boller and LeMay, who both described it as a “fateful night” that set plans into motion. “We always had a thing—no plan B and all gas, no brakes,” said LeMay, reflecting on the band’s renewed energy.

Since Citizen Zero's hiatus, both members have stayed active in music. LeMay’s been working behind the scenes in production, while Boller has been busy touring—most recently filling in on lead guitar for Goo Goo Dolls on short notice. “I had to learn the set from a fan-shot YouTube video the day before,” he recalled, even practicing slide guitar with a socket wrench.

The band’s reunion show is set for November 14th at The Machine Shop in Flint, a venue close to their roots. Get tickets at etix.com.

The band is also heading into the studio this month to record new music with producer Jim Kaufman, aiming for a 2026 release. Though details on future tour plans remain under wraps, fans can expect some new material debuted live at The Machine Shop.