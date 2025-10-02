Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Breaking Benjamin Vocalist Ben Burnley on New Music and More – Interview

Breaking Benjamin is one of the most influential bands in post-grunge, and they’re still rocking it today. Even though they debuted a little later than some of the first bands…

Anne Erickson
Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin told WRIF's Meltdown that the group has a "lot" of new music recorded to release.
Getty Images / Paul Hawthorne

Breaking Benjamin is one of the most influential bands in post-grunge, and they're still rocking it today. Even though they debuted a little later than some of the first bands in the post-grunge movement, one could call them the second wave of grunge music. That sounds pretty hip, right? Breaking Benjamin broke out just a few years after some of those earlier post-grunge groups, such as Shinedown, Creed and Nickelback, but they're just as important to that genre's sound and style.

Today, Breaking Benjamin is still touring and making music. The band co-headlined WRIF-FM's Riff Fest in September along with Three Days Grace. The band is touring on their latest album, a 2020 compilation album called Aurora, where the band reimagined a bunch of Breaking Benjamin "classics."

New Breaking Benjamin Music

When it comes to new music, Ben Burnley of the band told WRIF's Meltdown that the group has a "lot" of new music recorded.

"We do we have a lot recorded, but it's not done until it's done kind of thing," he said, adding that there was no timeline just. Then, he reiterated that it's pretty much done recording-wise, but there's just no release date or anything like that planned.

Meltdown also asked Burnley which band made him want to pick up an instrument, and he said it was "definitely Nirvana."

"That was the band that made it made me want to do this," he said, talking about Nirvana.

Meltdown added his own story: "I remember the first time I played Nirvana on the radio, people hated it, because the hair bands were still there, and then all of a sudden, it's like they took over the world."

Switching gears, Burnley also dished that he's finishing up work on his own recording studio. So, will it be just for him or will others record there?

"The studio is not only to do my stuff, but it's for me to be on the other side, not a performer, but producing and putting bands together and seeing what I can make," he said, adding that he wasn't sure if he was going to start his own company and that he was "just kind of laying it out right now."

"It's also a video game development studio, which I also do, and so I'll be doing stuff like that in there, too," he added.

So, the good news is that Breaking Benjamin fans should expect new music at some point, plus, for any bands looking for a producer, it appears Burnley is getting into that game.

Breaking BenjaminEvergreen
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Tyler Burgess of Falling in Reverse performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 07, 2023 in Chula Vista, California.
MusicTyler Burgess on American Monster, Musical Inspiration, and What’s Next — InterviewErin Cline
Sammy Boller of Citizen Zero plays with the Goo Goo Dolls performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 16, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
MusicCitizen Zero Reunites: Talking New Music, Old Bonds, and Big Plans — InterviewErin Cline
Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
MusicHampshire Farm Creates Stunning Pumpkin Display Honoring Ozzy OsbourneDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect