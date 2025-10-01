Nine Inch Nails’ Movie Soundtrack Lands at Number 5 on Billboard Charts

Nine Inch Nails' soundtrack for the movie Tron: Ares got to number 5 on the Billboard 200, selling 45,000 units in its first week. Pure album sales made up 39,000 of that total.

The band hasn't been so high in the charts since 2013's Hesitation Marks. Their new track, "As Alive As You Need Me to Be", now sits in the top 10 of multiple rock radio lists.

This marks a shift for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Though they've won two Oscars for film scores, this is their first movie project under the Nine Inch Nails banner.

Fans will get to see Tron: Ares in theaters starting on October 10.

Physical copies sold well, proving that listeners still want tangible music. Traditional sales took up 87% of total units, a surprising stat in the streaming age.

The past decade saw Reznor and Ross dive deep into film work. Their first Oscar came from The Social Network in 2011. Ten years later, they struck gold again with their work on Soul.

Electronic music is an integral part of all Tron films. The previous installment, Legacy, featured a pulsing score by French duo Daft Punk.