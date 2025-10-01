Citizen Zero Is Back – A Conversation With Sammy And Josh

They're putting the band back together! Sammy Boller and Josh LeMay of Citizen Zero joined me in-studio to talk about the band, Sammy's recent summer tour with the Goo Goo Dolls, their upcoming Machine Shop show in Flint, and lots more.

Putting The Band Back Together

Josh has kept busy working behind the scenes in the music business on the production end, but now it's time to put Citizen Zero back together. Their reunion show is in Flint at the World-Famous Machine Shop on November 14th. More on that below.

This whole thing started with a chance meeting at a bar in downtown Detroit. One thing led to another, and now there are some shows lined up and new music on the way. Josh said, talking about old times, rekindled their desire to jam again. "We always had a Plan B - all gas, no brakes, and we've kind of adopted that again". Josh said that because of everyone being so busy, time flew by, and they gotta do it now.

Sammy's Tour With The Goo Goo Dolls

Sammy has been busy with other projects and playing with the likes of Scott Stapp and the Goo Goo Dolls this past summer. I had to ask him how that gig came about. Fast is one word to describe it. "It happened really fast. I got called the day before the first day with them." He told me about YouTube videos that were sent to learn the songs. "I met Robbie earlier in the day. I met John a half hour before the show." Sammy went on, "It was an amazing experience to play with them."

He said he played about 20 shows with the group. The tour came through Detroit very early on in his jumping on the tour. "I've always loved their band," Sammy said. It took a little bit of a feeling-out process as far as playing on stage, and where to be on the stage.

He said he was stressed about playing slide guitar during the solo of the iconic song "Iris". "I really don't play slide guitar, I didn't even own one," He explained that the guitar has to be set up a certain way. He went on to say he practiced the song using a socket! Something he debated keeping to himself. Ha!

"I definitely learn a lot and I'm a better musician for sure," Sammy said of the summer shows with them. "Just being able to play that music was a real blessing for me."

New Music Coming

The boys said they're going to try to finish the album by the end of the year, and a big 2026 is lined up for the guys. As far as tours are concerned, they told me it's "in the works." Be on the lookout for dates in a few months.

Playing The Machine Shop in Flint

You can see the guys play on November 14th at The Machine Shop. Click here for more info.