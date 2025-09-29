My Chemical Romance: Win Here!

Be listening for when to call in and score your ticket instantly on the air. And below is a bonus chance to see My Chemical Romance when they take over Comerica Park next summer!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on September 29 and 11:59pm on October 19, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on October 20, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to My Chemical Romance on August 21, 2026. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.