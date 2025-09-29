Metal Hammer Puts Out 132-Page Ghost History Book With Special Merch

Metal Hammer has released a book about Swedish band Ghost, packed with 132 pages of stories and band history. Fans will find fresh takes on the group's music from 2010 to 2025, plus interviews with band members.

Each copy includes six special items. Buyers can choose from three options: the standalone book, a set with a glowing shirt, or the full pack that adds a textured sweatshirt with raised print.

Tobias Forge spoke about dark themes in a 2013 Metal Hammer interview. "The new album is foremost about the presence of the Devil," Forge said. "It deals with the relationship that the individual has with the presence of darkness, and what we identify as the Devil."

Speaking to Louder Sound in 2022, Forge cleared up myths about Impera. "I think people need to understand that my albums are never conceptual in the way that King Diamond's are," he said. "It's never a story that starts in the beginning and finishes at the end of the story. It's not a rock opera."

The book tracks Ghost's growth through their music. Starting with their first work, Opus Eponymous, it moves through each album up to this year's Skeletá. Readers will learn what went into making each record and how it shaped the band's sound.

