Celebration Of Ozzy: Win Tickets Here

Celebration of Ozzy

October 10 | District 142

On Friday, October 10th, 101 WRIF is throwing a party to celebrate the life and music of Ozzy Osbourne at District 142 in downtown Wyandotte! Doors open at 7pm as we crank up the music of Ozzy and Black Sabbath. And later that evening, Detroit's own Ozzy Tribute Band "Ozzy Rebourne" will take the stage to rock downriver in honor of the “Prince Of Darkness”!

Limited tickets are still available, with a portion of the sales going to support the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. And everyone that comes to the party will get a Limited Edition 101 WRIF “Ozzy Forever” sticker. Plus, we have your shot to win and join us at the party for free!

Be listening to score tickets to the party instantly on the air. And below is a bonus chance to win and join The Riff as we celebrate the life and music of OZZY!

