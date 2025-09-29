Celebration Of Ozzy: Win Tickets Here
On Friday, October 10th, 101 WRIF is throwing a party to celebrate the life and music of Ozzy Osbourne at District 142 in downtown Wyandotte! Doors open at 7pm as we crank up the music of Ozzy and Black Sabbath. And later that evening, Detroit's own Ozzy Tribute Band "Ozzy Rebourne" will take the stage to rock downriver in honor of the “Prince Of Darkness”!
Limited tickets are still available, with a portion of the sales going to support the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. And everyone that comes to the party will get a Limited Edition 101 WRIF “Ozzy Forever” sticker. Plus, we have your shot to win and join us at the party for free!
Be listening to score tickets to the party instantly on the air. And below is a bonus chance to win and join The Riff as we celebrate the life and music of OZZY!
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on September 29 and 5:00pm on October 9, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on October 9, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to The Celebration Of Ozzy Party on October 10. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.