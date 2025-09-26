Three Days Grace Talk Rolling Stones Connection and More – Interview

Three Days Grace are a modern rock band, but they appreciate the classics. As it turns out, some of those classic rock bands appreciate them, too.

During Three Days Grace's performance at active rock radio station WRIF-FM's RiffFest on Saturday, Sept. 20, Adam Gontier and Matt Walst from the band spoke with WRIF personality Meltdown about the band's time touring with the legendary Rolling Stones. Meltdown pointed out seeing some autographed memorabilia from the band backstage, too.

As the band explained, they did two shows with the Rolling Stones and "after the first night when we got off stage, there was a note from Keith Richards just saying, 'Nice one pals.'" What an honor.

So, the band gave that note to their tour manager who gave it to Barry's wife, Heather, to hold onto," they continued. "Then, Christmas rolled around a few years later, and she got these things made up. A picture with us with the Stones and the set list and all that stuff. So yeah, it's just a keepsake."

Having Adam Gontier Back in Three Days Grace

Switching gears, the band also opened up about having Gontier back in the back as their vocalist but also keeping Walst as their singer, too. It's a fun and unique dynamic to have both with the band.

"It's been amazing, man," Gontier and Walst said. "The fans are loving it, which we couldn't be happier about."

"We grew up together," the guys added, "so it wasn't like Van Halen trying to get their singers together. They are two completely different people from different places. We grew up in the same small town, so we've been friends for years. So, it's been pretty easy."

When Gontier was away from Three Days Grace, he formed Saint Asonia, and he talked about how difficult it was building that band from the ground up.

"For sure, man. I mean, that was probably the biggest challenge, was just trying to build up the name because, people didn't know the name," he told Meltdown. "A lot of people still don't know the name, so I was starting from from the ground up on that one."

Whether he's playing with Three Days Grace or Saint Asonia, Gontier is just happy to be back on the stage.

"I love playing live," he said. "It's all about the music and playing shows. That's what I love to do."

So, he said that even though "the level of it changed, for sure," in Saint Asonia, "it's still fun to go out there and play."