Sabaton Readys For Legends Album/Tour

Talk about DIY! The guys from Sabaton are that and much more. More on that later.

Pär Sundström is my guest, talking all things Sabaton from their new album, Legends, to the tour, history, and more. The tour stops down at the Filmore in Detroit on March 8th.

Epic New Songs On Legends

I asked Par if the songs they write are ever too epic. "No, but there was a time when we were working on this album, and the first song basically got together, which is the Templar song, when we said this is too epic for making another album about the First World War. So we need to look at some more epic topics if you're talking about epicness in this.

So that's sort of where it all started."

The new album drops on October 17th. "And we have this idea about doing Legends in the back of our head.

And when we, let's say, get into that track, it was a great thing for us because suddenly there were no limits,

no boundaries, no borders for us where we're going to be in our lyric writing. So suddenly, we had all the history and all of the world to go into. When we were concentrating on the last two albums on the First World War, we were sort of stuck within the four years, and mostly the European scene.

So this was a little bit of a blessing for us because suddenly we were free, and the vocabulary got extended. And there are a lot of things happening that made the thing writing this album more exciting."

They are also dropping this album on a new record label, one that the band hopes will spread Sabaton further. "I mean, when we were working on this album and until it was finished, we still had no record label. So, we knew we had some time to catch, but we didn't have a proper release date. We just had something in mind. And we were negotiating with a lot of record labels. So, for the last one and a half years, I've been in talks with over 20 record labels all over the world. And it was essential to find somebody who had a global vision." Better Noise Music is who the band signed with.

A Metal DIY Band

As you just read, yes, Par talked with record labels to get a new deal. At one point, he was actually the band's pyro guy. "Well, I'm no longer because my license expired. And I haven't been doing it for a long time.

But, yes, I started because I realized very early it was very expensive to rent a company to do it. So, I learned myself.

I got the license. And I built all the stuff myself. And then I built the bombs myself. And then I shoot the bombs myself while playing on the stage. And, yeah, it was a lot cheaper, a lot more dangerous, and very stressful.

And I have to say that it's super stressful to sit there before the show and still be stressed about playing.

So, shaking a little bit just because I'm nervous before playing.

And then I'm there packing this, you know, gunpowder into these things and shaking a little bit." In case you were wondering, Par does still have all of his fingers. LOL

Some Detroit-Based Questions

Being here in Hockeytown, I had to ask Par about the greatest Swedish hockey player. He failed miserably when he answered Petr Forsberg. Of course, he doesn't know that he played for our biggest rival. The right answer is Nick Lidstrom, but we'll give him a break. "I am a little bit hockey fan. I mean, we have our own local team, which is near to us, and I sometimes go watch their games. We performed there a couple of times. We did their intro song."

Being that he's a huge history buff, he has visited Greenfield Village before, but never the Henry Ford. He wants to do that on the next trip through. We'll make that happen.

We also discussed their tour with Judas Priest, cracking it in the States, and more. Watch the video above for the entire interview.