Meet The Man Behind Bilmuri

Last week, I caught up with Johnny Franck, the man behind Bilmuri. Yes, it's pronounced Bill Murray. Has he ever met the legend? No, not yet. More on that later.

New Music From Bilmuri

Yes, I did make an exception and talked to someone from Columbus, Ohio...the home of Bilmuri. Big things are starting up for him. There's an upcoming tour with Bad Omens on the way, along with more new music. "And I think we've got the record all the way nailed down, as far as writing is concerned. So we're going to go and record everything real nice and pretty in the next two weeks. I would say, once we get back from our tour in October. And then we're hopefully done with it at that point, send it off to mixing and get her out next year."

As far as his music is concerned, there are no rules. "So it's just like I would write eight songs and be like, well, I'll just put it out and upload it like that week, you know, and that was really fun to me. And now, I really actually enjoy being a lot more selective. So, you know, we've probably written three, four hundred songs for this record, and we're going to pick 15 of them. So that's like to me what has been really fun is that kind of addicting game in my head of like, here's a good song. Can I make a better one? And you just keep playing that game over and over and over again.

And it makes me a better writer, but it also, you know, I think makes the record really special because it's truly like the most purified form of whatever you're making at the time."

Playing For Detroit Crowds

He did make it a point to mention how cool it is playing for the fans in our area. "And Detroit has always been so good to us. Obviously, it got the Midwest connection. So that's sweet. And genuinely, like, and I say this truthfully, the Detroit shows and fans, they're more rowdy than like most other places. It is like every time I see Detroit on the list, I'm like, "dude, yes, this show is going to be sick". Like, we played Detroit last year and my sound guy was like, I was literally having trouble because I could not get the PA loud enough to be over the crowd. And I was like, "Well, that's a great problem to have". And shout out Detroit for giving us that to deal with.

Meeting THE Bill Murray

I had to ask.....has he met the comedic legend? "No. One of my goals is to have him do a music video.

So I'm hoping I get to meet him and have him like, you know, mouth the words to a song, and we just film it and go from there. But no, I've never met him yet. I hope to meet him soon, though."