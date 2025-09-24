Live at Soaring Eagle: Win Tickets Here

Live will be taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort for a show on October 10. Tickets are still available , and we have your chance to get in for FREE!

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Live when they come to Soaring Eagle on October 10.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:30pm, September 24 and 11:59pm, October 5 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on October 6 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets Live at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on October 10. A minimum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.