From Ashes To New: Win With The Riff
From Ashes To NewOctober 12 | St. Andrews HalTickets are on sale now From Ashes To New and Magnolia Park will be at at St. Andrews Hall for a show…
From Ashes To New
October 12 | St. Andrews Hal
Tickets are on sale now
From Ashes To New and Magnolia Park will be at at St. Andrews Hall for a show on October 12, and there are tickets still available. Plus this is your shot to win with The Riff!
Below you can enter to win your tickets to rock St. Andrews with From Ashes To New for free.
ENTER BELOW
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:15pm, September 24 and 11:59pm, October 5 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on October 6 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets From Ashes To New on October 12. A minimum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.