Blink-182 Brings Out Special Guests at Riot Fest Show

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba of Blink-182 perform at The Forum on August 08, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Blink-182's Riot Fest show turned into an unexpected reunion. The band surprised the crowd by welcoming two musicians, their past member Matt Skiba and Descendents' guitarist Stephen Egerton.

Skiba stepped up for "Bored to Death." The song choice made sense, as he wrote it during his time with the group. This marks his second appearance with the band this year. Back in February, he showed up at their LA benefit show for wildfire relief. When Egerton took the stage, the band launched into "Hope," a Descendents track they started playing again last month. 

They played a total of 21 tracks, old hits mixed with new material. They included crowd favorites like "The Rock Show",  "First Date", and "All the Small Things", which turned into a massive sing-along.

That same day, Skiba's main band, Alkaline Trio, also hit the stage. They played their Maybe I'll Catch Fire album in its entirety. Fans were happy to hear songs like "Keep 'Em Coming," "Sleepyhead," and "5-3-10-4," which hadn't been played live since 2015.

This stop is a part of Blink's Missionary Impossible Tour. The festival goes on, with more acts lined up, including Weird Al Yankovic, Knocked Loose, Rilo Kiley, and Rico Nasty round out the weekend's varied lineup. Fans can still get tickets on the festival's website.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
