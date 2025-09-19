Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Win With The Riff

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to The Motor City on December 27 for their annual holiday shows at Little Caesars Arena on December 27. They will perform “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve: The Best Of TSO & More” for two shows…a matinee show at 3pm and an evening show at 7:30pm.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now and a portion of all ticket sales will benefit The Salvation Army and Gilda’s Club of Michigan. Plus we have your chance to win with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, September 19 and 11:59pm, October 12, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on October 13, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to one of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Shows on December 27. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.