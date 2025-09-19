Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Slash Announces ‘Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival’ Album and Film Release

Rock icon Slash plans to release a new concert film and live album, Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, on November 7 through earMUSIC. The recording captures the guitarist’s performance on July…

Laura Adkins
Slash performs onstage during the 2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Rock icon Slash plans to release a new concert film and live album, Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, on November 7 through earMUSIC. The recording captures the guitarist's performance on July 17, 2024, at Denver's Mission Ballroom. He storms through 15 tracks, mixing raw blues with rock classics.  

The tight-knit group features Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis on keys and harmonica, while Tash Neal shreds rhythm guitar. Johnny Griparic pumps out bass lines as Michael Jerome pounds the drums. 

"When I first picked up the guitar, the guys that I was inspired by at that time were all heavily influenced by Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf and Robert Johnson, and I just went full circle," Slash told Classic Rock

The band digs into the roots of blues, tackling songs first cut by giants like Bukka White and Howlin' Wolf. They put their stamp on classics from Booker T. & the MG's, Fleetwood Mac, and The Temptations. Between songs, Slash shares his connection to blues music.  

Fans can pre-order Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival as two CDs with a DVD set, two CDs with a Blu-ray package, or a three-LP vinyl collection. A blistering take on Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well" is on streaming platforms. The full set blazes through "Killing Floor," "Born Under a Bad Sign," "Stormy Monday," "Stone Free," and "Metal Chestnut." 

Fleetwood MacSlash
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Bon Jovi’s ‘Red, White & Jersey’ Climbs Charts, Triggers Streaming Boost
MusicBon Jovi’s ‘Red, White & Jersey’ Climbs Charts, Triggers Streaming BoostDan Teodorescu
Sleep Token’s US Arena Tour Kicks Off with Sold-Out Show and Captivating Performances
MusicSleep Token’s US Arena Tour Kicks Off with Sold-Out Show and Captivating PerformancesDan Teodorescu
Linkin Park Packs Houses on ‘From Zero’ World Tour
MusicLinkin Park Packs Houses on ‘From Zero’ World TourDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect