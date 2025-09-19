Slash Announces ‘Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival’ Album and Film Release

Rock icon Slash plans to release a new concert film and live album, Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, on November 7 through earMUSIC. The recording captures the guitarist's performance on July 17, 2024, at Denver's Mission Ballroom. He storms through 15 tracks, mixing raw blues with rock classics.

The tight-knit group features Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis on keys and harmonica, while Tash Neal shreds rhythm guitar. Johnny Griparic pumps out bass lines as Michael Jerome pounds the drums.

"When I first picked up the guitar, the guys that I was inspired by at that time were all heavily influenced by Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf and Robert Johnson, and I just went full circle," Slash told Classic Rock.

The band digs into the roots of blues, tackling songs first cut by giants like Bukka White and Howlin' Wolf. They put their stamp on classics from Booker T. & the MG's, Fleetwood Mac, and The Temptations. Between songs, Slash shares his connection to blues music.