Seether & Daughtry: Backstage Pass

Be listening to win tickets to the show instantly and is your bonus chance to win. If you win you will also qualify for the grand prize…one winner will grab passes to go backstage to meet Daughtry and then watch a portion of the Daughtry set from the side of the stage…and you’ll get upgraded tickets into the pavilion to rock the rest of the show that night!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on September 19 and 3:00pm on October 6, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on October 6, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Lawn Tickets to Seether and Daughtry on October 11. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Pavilion Tickets, One (1) Pair of Passes to meet Daughtry, and One (1) Pair of Passes to watch a portion of the Daughtry set from the side of the stage. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.