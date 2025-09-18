Chris Daughtry On Daughtry’s New Music, Covering Journey With Anthrax’ Front Man, And More

Always great to reconnect with Chris Daughtry. The dude is a powerhouse talent!

He spent the summer touring with Creed and Mammoth. He had nothing but good things to say about that experience. "I mean, every band sounded so good every night. Obviously, you know, Wolfgang is just an anomaly like that. It's a little intimidating to have to follow that every night. But it was great. We had a great time. The fans were good to us. Creed was great to us." He went on, "It was so cool to, you know, share the stage with them after being gone for so many years and then seeing this incredible resurgence and all these younger fans that probably weren't even born, you know, when the first record came out. Yeah, it was really encouraging for the state of rock right now."

Shock To The System (Part 2)

His new EP is out now, a project that the record company proposed doing in two parts. "So, Big Machine kind of, proposed the idea of splitting it into two parts. And, immediately, the pressure was off. And, so a few of these songs on part two were, they were kind of in the infancy phase, actually, before going into part one, some of the songs and then some of them were, were, were written, you know, like "The Day I Die" and, "Divided" were, you know, those were fresh entries, that kind of set the tone for part two."

The latest single is called "The Bottom". I asked him if the song was about how he's searching for himself, while trying to please others as he while building and maintaining his brand. "1,000%. I felt like I did that quite a bit throughout my career early on, you know? More worried about what other people thought and, you know, who was going to validate me or, or what's going to keep me relevant. This whole like idea of chasing friends or seeing what your peers are doing and, not really focusing on your own voice and your own vision as much as you are just trying to placate to these groups and these groups and this label and these, and these people, and you kind of lose sense of why you started."

Singing On Stage With Joey Belladonna Of Anthrax

Over the summer, Chris got to sing Journey's "Separate Ways", which he covered with Lzzy Hale previously. He told me about that chance, "That was really unexpected. That was really cool, our bass player, Marty O'Brien, he's really good friends with Joey. I met Joey when we did, I think it was Welcome to, no, not Rockville. It was Blue Ridge Rock Fest, a couple of years ago. And I met him side stage, he was one of the dudes watching our show. So, you know, it kind of goes back to what we were talking about earlier. When you've got your peers over there watching, you're like, oh, man, this is they're either, you know, loving this or they're over there. You know, laughing at me or whatever, you know, and, but, no, it was he super nice. And, I met him there and then, Marty said, "Hey, he's going to be at the show tonight. He kind of jokingly, you know, mentioned, if you guys play "Separate Ways", get me up there," because he has a Journey tribute band as well." Chris jumped at the opportunity. "I was like, "Dude, absolutely". If he doesn't need a sound check or anything because we didn't really have time to go through it, then I would be honored for him to come up and join me. And sure enough, he showed up and came out and ripped it. It's so cool."