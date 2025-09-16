The Yacht Rock Of Yachtley Crew With Guitarist Tommy Bouy

The guys from Yachtley Crew have stormed the stages and brought the yacht rock fever to thousands of fans since busting onto the scene in 2017. You can see them live here in Detroit on Halloween at the Music Hall. It's just a fun night of hits from years gone by.

It was great to connect with guitarist Tommy Bouy to discuss the band, their history, and the new album that drops on Friday, September 19th.

I compared them to the band Steel Panther. "Yeah, absolutely. You know what, though? Like, we're all rockers in our band, you know, and we've all been musicians for our whole career. So like, you know, we love all types of genres."

New Yachtley Crew Music

The new album is called “Seas the Night” and includes 11 songs, including one new original song called "Pain of Losing You"

They had some big-time help writing their latest song. Diane Warren helped the guys, and she has an incredible track record. "So, for those that don't know, Diane wrote "Don't Want to Miss a Thing" for Aerosmith. You know, she wrote, "If I Could Turn Back Time" for Cher.

What Does Motley Crue Think Of Them?

I had to ask about the band they somewhat share their name with, Motley Crue. Tommy told me, "There is a picture of Tommy Lee that he posted on his boat, and he's wearing a yellow crew shirts, so we took that as an endorsement, you know what I mean? And really, it's just a nod to them. We love that band. And, obviously, we're not doing anything like them. I guess we're saying we're taking yacht rock songs and we rock them a little bit harder, and we modernize them a little bit."

What about taking some "rock" songs and making them into yacht rock songs? "That's not a bad suggestion. So, you know, maybe we'll get a little Girls, Girls, Girls on a boat. You know what I mean? Or something like that. You know, we could do something like that for sure. Maybe in the future. But we haven't done it yet. You know, we're kind of sticking to the 70s and 80s, soft stuff right now." He told me I wasn't the only one who's made that suggestion.

What Is Yacht Rock?

The eternal question: what is considered yacht rock? It's a feeling for them. "Some people would argue that Hall and Oates isn't yacht rock and it's soul or, you know, whatever they want to call it. But the reality is, we play it live, and people love it. So, you know, we're kind of just going like we're it's a feeling for us. And if you feel like you would put it on on the boat while watching the sunset, then, you know, maybe that's yacht rock." Tommy went on, "It's the nostalgia factor, you know what I mean? Oh, yeah, this reminds me of that time I was on a date with the girl, and we started making out to Hall and Oates. Or, you know, Kenny Loggins was playing, and that kind of thing, you know? I think we all have a story with these songs, or where it brings us back to, and it's really like, it has a place in people's hearts."

The new album drops Friday, and they play Detroit on Halloween! See you there!