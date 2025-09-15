Sleep Token: Win Tickets To This SOLD OUT Show

Sleep Token will be at Little Caesars Arena for their Even In Arcadia Tour on September 26…and this show is SOLD OUT. But you can still win your way in with The Riff!!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, September 15 and 11:59pm, September 23 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 24, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Sleep Token on September 26. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Four (4) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.