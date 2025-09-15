Bad Omens Drops Electrifying New Single, ‘Impose’

Bad Omens dropped a new single, "Impose," on September 10, after the chart success of their recent release, "Specter." "Specter" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, according to Revolver. This showcases their expanding sonic palette and dedicated global fanbase.

"Impose" is about five minutes long. It weaves soft piano with stark electronic beats, thundering drums, and Noah Sebastian's emotive vocals. Sebastian and Nico Poalillo directed the music video. It tracks a woman's wild night out while a stranger watches her slip away. The video features cinematic visuals inspired by indie aesthetics and artistic storytelling. It hints at the song's themes of fast living and personal unraveling. Noise11 wrote, "With 'Impose,' Bad Omens demonstrate once again that they are far from slowing down, continuing to redefine the boundaries of rock music on a global scale."

With over 24 million streams, it sits at No. 11 on Active Rock and No. 22 on Alternative stations, as reported by AntiMusic. Bad Omens' success stems from The Death Of Peace Of Mind in 2022. The gold record pulled in a staggering 1.8 billion plays. Total streams across all their music now pass 2.7 billion. TikTok turned "Just Pretend" into a viral hit. The platinum track ruled U.S. Alternative Radio, topped Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs for the year, and broke into multiple Billboard top 15 lists.