101 WRIF Presents Alter Bridge: Win Tickets Here

Alter Bridge

ALTER BRIDGE
May 19 | The Fillmore
101 WRIF presents Alter Bridge when they return to Detroit, with Filter and Tim Montana, for a show at The Fillmore on May 19.  Tickets are on sale now, and as always, The Riff is hooking you up with tickets.

Be listening to win your way in and below is a bonus shot to win to rock The Fillmore with Alter Bridge for free on The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, September 15 and 11:59pm, October 5 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on October 6, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Alter Bridge on May 19.  A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

