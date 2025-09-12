Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Meet The Fell – A Band Featuring Billy Sheehan and Mike Krompass

I’ve interviewed the legendary Billy Sheehan many times about all sorts of different projects. This time, it’s about a band called The Fell featuring him, Mike Krompass – a producer…

Meltdown

I've interviewed the legendary Billy Sheehan many times about all sorts of different projects. This time, it's about a band called The Fell featuring him, Mike Krompass - a producer and Smashmouth guitarist - singer Toby Rand from Australia, and drummer Nick Chiarore.

We started out with some news that Billy recently laid down some tracks for an upcoming album from KISS drummer, Peter Criss. "Peter contacted me out of nowhere. I've never met him, and he asked me to play bass, and I said, "Of Course". He spoke to a story of walking into the studio with fellow drummer Ray Luzier, who recognized the drumming of Criss even before he knew anything about the project.

Getting Billy Sheehan In The Band

How does one go about getting a legend like Billy in the band? As it turns out, you just DM him! Mike explained that he was producing a lot of pop bands, and it wasn't doing it for him. He needed something more in his pocket. "I just wanted to do something where my heart lays, and rock and organic and more soulful and what I am as a player." He started putting songs together and putting a "dream team" band together. "Hey, Billy, can I hire you for a session?" Mike explained how he started the interaction with Sheehan. One thing led to another, and almost ten years later, it's seeing the light of day.

Will The Fell Tour?

"I'm not sure when and how, but that's the plan," Billy said as far as taking this ban on the road. After praising Mike and frontman, Toby Rand, Billy said "I don't care when and how we play, whether it's little things, medium things, or large, we don't need a lot" as far as stage or backing tracks.

Billy On Playing Again With Steve Vai

Billy recently played a huge gig in Jakarta, Indonesia, with his former bandmates Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Mr. Big's Eric Martin, and guitar legend Steve Vai, whom he played with in David Lee Roth's band.

As for playing with Steve, he told me the last time they played together. "It's been quite a while." He spoke to the fun he had on tour with Steve years ago.

Pre-save Face Out” here: https://orcd.co/r29qvlo

meltdown
MeltdownEditor
Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect