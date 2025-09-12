Meet The Fell – A Band Featuring Billy Sheehan and Mike Krompass

I've interviewed the legendary Billy Sheehan many times about all sorts of different projects. This time, it's about a band called The Fell featuring him, Mike Krompass - a producer and Smashmouth guitarist - singer Toby Rand from Australia, and drummer Nick Chiarore.

We started out with some news that Billy recently laid down some tracks for an upcoming album from KISS drummer, Peter Criss. "Peter contacted me out of nowhere. I've never met him, and he asked me to play bass, and I said, "Of Course". He spoke to a story of walking into the studio with fellow drummer Ray Luzier, who recognized the drumming of Criss even before he knew anything about the project.

Getting Billy Sheehan In The Band

How does one go about getting a legend like Billy in the band? As it turns out, you just DM him! Mike explained that he was producing a lot of pop bands, and it wasn't doing it for him. He needed something more in his pocket. "I just wanted to do something where my heart lays, and rock and organic and more soulful and what I am as a player." He started putting songs together and putting a "dream team" band together. "Hey, Billy, can I hire you for a session?" Mike explained how he started the interaction with Sheehan. One thing led to another, and almost ten years later, it's seeing the light of day.

Will The Fell Tour?

"I'm not sure when and how, but that's the plan," Billy said as far as taking this ban on the road. After praising Mike and frontman, Toby Rand, Billy said "I don't care when and how we play, whether it's little things, medium things, or large, we don't need a lot" as far as stage or backing tracks.

Billy On Playing Again With Steve Vai

Billy recently played a huge gig in Jakarta, Indonesia, with his former bandmates Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Mr. Big's Eric Martin, and guitar legend Steve Vai, whom he played with in David Lee Roth's band.