I Prevail: Album Release Show
I PREVAILSeptember 18 | The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac Click here for tickets I Prevail will release their new album, “Violent Nature”, on September 19! To celebrate the new release,…
I PREVAIL
September 18 | The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac
I Prevail will release their new album, “Violent Nature”, on September 19! To celebrate the new release, they will have a Violent Nature Release Show at The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac on Thursday, September 18! I Prevail, along with We Came As Romans and My Ticket Home, will perform in the intimate setting of the Crofoot. Tickets for the Violent Nature Release show are still available, and we have your shot to get in for FREE!
Be listening to win your tickets instantly and below is a bonus chance to win and see I Prevail up close at The Crofoot as they prepare for the release of their new album.
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:00pm, September 12 and 3:00pm, September 17 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 17, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to the I Prevail Album Release show on September 18. A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.