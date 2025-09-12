I Prevail: Album Release Show

I PREVAIL

September 18 | The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac

I Prevail will release their new album, “Violent Nature”, on September 19! To celebrate the new release, they will have a Violent Nature Release Show at The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac on Thursday, September 18! I Prevail, along with We Came As Romans and My Ticket Home, will perform in the intimate setting of the Crofoot. Tickets for the Violent Nature Release show are still available, and we have your shot to get in for FREE!

Be listening to win your tickets instantly and below is a bonus chance to win and see I Prevail up close at The Crofoot as they prepare for the release of their new album.

